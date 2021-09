Armenian FM receives Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev has arrived in Armenia.

He met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

The foreign ministry has not yet released other details from the meeting.

On August 31 Igor Khovaev visited Azerbaijan where he met with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

