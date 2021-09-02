Moscow supports the intensification of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Karabakh settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Moscow supports the intensification of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Karabakh settlement based on the existing mandate, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said.

‘’In the context of the adequate monitoring of the new regional realities, we believe that the troika (the Co-Chairs) can contribute to the strengthening of trust between Yerevan and Baku, as well as to the solution of humanitarian issues. This would give an opportunity to set to the discussions of political issues... The new Russian Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev is currently on a regional trip. He has already held talks with the Azerbaijani leadership, similar meetings are scheduled in Yerevan’’, she said.