Azerbaijan’s provocative actions direct encroachment on Armenia’s sovereign territory – FM tells Russia’s Lavrov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan says the current tense situation in the region is due to Azerbaijan’s unconstructive policy.

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, the Armenian FM noted: “Peace and stability in the region are our strategy, and we are ready for active dialogue on this direction. However, quite a tense situation is being observed in the region, and this is greatly conditioned by the unconstructive policy of Azerbaijan”.

The Armenian FM stated that Baku doesn’t fulfill the agreements reached by the November 9 trilateral statement. “Moreover, Azerbaijan, in violation of international law, publicly takes provocative actions which are a direct encroachment against Armenia’s sovereign territory, which we have faced this year since May 12”, Ararat Mirzoyan said, adding that all these actions are accompanied by aggressive statements from the authorities of Azerbaijan.

The FM added that Azerbaijan refuses to implement its commitments, always generating new fake agendas, in particular it doesn’t return all prisoners of war and forcibly held persons.

