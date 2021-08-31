"uDays" special offer at Ucom: Discounts for all smartphones and accessories for 2 days only

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. For two days only, on August 31st and September 1st, 2021 within the special offer of "uDays" at Ucom sales and service centers, as well as in Ucom’s online shop, everyone can receive up to 20% discount for the entire range of smartphones and 15% discount for accessories.

Within these two days, for example, the Oneplus Nord N100 4GB/64GB smartphone will cost 74 950 drams instead of the previous 90 000 drams, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 3GB/64GB will be 82 550 drams instead of the previous 102 900 drams, Xiaomi Redmi 9T 4GB/128GB can be purchased at the price of 94 900 drams instead of the previous 103 900 drams, JBL T120 TWS wireless earbuds will cost 21 600 drams instead of the previous 24 900, and etc.

“At the beginning of the new school year, many people rush to upgrade their gadgets to deal with faster performance of the equipment. Within the framework ofuDays, Ucom offers discounts so that the preferred gadget can be purchased at the most affordable price at the market”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let's add, that special discounts will be also applicable in case of credit purchase. When processing the credit for 36 months, the buyers will benefit from the privilege of 0% prepayment, 0% annual interest rate and 0% of the service fee during the first 12 months.