Office of Armenian National Committee to be established in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Armenian National Committee will be established in Artsakh by the decision of the ARF Bureau, taking into account the humanitarian, security and moral-psychological challenges caused by the recent war, the Central Office of the Armenian National Committee said in a statement.

“The establishment of the ANC Office in Artsakh is a clear political message that the protection of rights of the people of Artsakh, the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the elimination of the consequences of war and the recovery of Artsakh remain the key issues and political priorities of the activity of the ANC global network”, the statement says.

On September 2 the ANC Central Office is expected to hold an official reception in Stepanakert on the occasion of the establishment of their office in Artsakh.

