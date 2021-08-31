Kocharyan trial adjourned due to courthouse power outage

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction adjourned the court hearing of the case of former president Robert Kocharyan because of a power outage in the courthouse.

The court session will resume on September 7.

Kocharyan is accused of taking a 3,000,000 dollar bribe from a businesswoman during his presidency. Armen Gevorgyan, who served as chief of staff in the Kocharyan administration, is also charged in the case. They both deny wrongdoing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan