Armenian minister, US Ambassador discuss opportunities of boosting cooperation in defense field

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

The defense minister introduced the US Ambassador on the current situation in Armenia’s borders, stating that the Azerbaijani side is regularly taking provocative actions. Arshak Karapetyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to solve the issues with peaceful means, at the same time highlighting the determination to protect the borders and territorial inviolability of Armenia.

The opportunities of giving new impetus to the Armenian-American cooperation in the defense field were also discussed.

The sides expressed readiness to continue the productive cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

