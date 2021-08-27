Armenia to provide over 13 billion drams to Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the draft on providing 13.4 billion drams to Artsakh.

Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan presented the draft at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Despite the fact that the economic life in Artsakh is gradually recovering and the tax revenues of its state budget are increasing, they are still not enough for ensuring the whole finance of social and economic programs”, he said.

He stated that this money will be provided for salaries, pensions, healthcare costs, electricity, gas supply and communication services expenses.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan