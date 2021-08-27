Armenian Prime Minister sees “some positive signals” from Turkey over regional peace
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he sees some positive public signals coming from Turkey in terms of regional peace.
“We will evaluate these signals and we will respond to positive signals with a positive signal,” Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:31, 08.27.2021
Russia realizes need to strengthen Armenia, says analyst
13:10, 08.18.2021
Historian schools Aliyev on who’s who in the region
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:27 Iranian trucks have problem with getting to Yerevan due to Azerbaijani roadblock at Armenia’s Kapan-Goris highway
- 12:25 Minister of Defense visits reserve troops as trainings begin
- 11:59 Armenian health minister “very concerned” over COVID-19 situation
- 11:41 Armenian Prime Minister sees “some positive signals” from Turkey over regional peace
- 11:37 Pashinyan says Azerbaijani roadblock at Kapan-Goris inter-state highway aims at blowing peace agenda
- 11:27 Armenia records 522 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:55 Russian peacekeepers provide security of ongoing construction of reservoir in Artsakh
- 10:32 Death toll in ammo depot blasts in Kazakhstan rises to 5
- 09:31 Russia realizes need to strengthen Armenia, says analyst
- 09:22 Over 100 people dead after Kabul attack
- 08.26-21:42 Taliban condemns terrorist attack, death toll of which rises to 40
- 08.26-21:02 Alashkert-Rangers match ends in a draw in Yerevan
- 08.26-20:10 Negotiations on opening Goris-Kapan road still continue
- 08.26-19:14 Access to food, medical services restricted as a result of Azerbaijani forces blocking the road - Ombudsman
- 08.26-19:07 Terrorist attack in Kabul airport kills 13
- 08.26-18:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-08-21
- 08.26-18:12 Asian Stocks - 26-08-21
- 08.26-16:47 Japan seeks to further deepen cooperation with Armenia
- 08.26-15:47 Trilateral negotiations over Azeri roadblock underway, says ruling bloc MP
- 08.26-15:06 Armenian lawmaker applies to int’l structures over Azerbaijani violations of human rights in Syunik
- 08.26-14:42 Speaker of Parliament invites heads of Armenian parliamentary factions to Artsakh
- 08.26-13:34 France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia
- 08.26-13:20 Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position
- 08.26-13:16 Armenian Ambassador to Canada concurrently appointed Ambassador to Dominican Republic
- 08.26-13:02 Armenia improves position in 2021 Index of Economic Freedom
19:56, 08.20.2021
Viewed 3394 times Grandmaster Elina Danielian becomes Champion of Europe – unprecedented success for Armenia
09:34, 08.24.2021
Viewed 2274 times Turkey could "resort to war more easily" with drones, warns Endy Zemenides amid growing calls for D.C. scrutiny
09:56, 08.23.2021
Viewed 1885 times Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador
18:15, 08.25.2021
Viewed 1735 times Steven Gerrard does not arrive in Yerevan with his team Rangers
20:41, 08.20.2021
Viewed 1705 times Armenian Church remains one of key pillars of our identity -President's message to the Catholicos of All Armenians