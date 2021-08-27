Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Armenian Prime Minister sees “some positive signals” from Turkey over regional peace

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he sees some positive public signals coming from Turkey in terms of regional peace.

“We will evaluate these signals and we will respond to positive signals with a positive signal,” Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

