Armenia improves position in 2021 Index of Economic Freedom

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has improved its position in the 2021 Index of Economic Freedom by 2 more points, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are the 32nd now. It’s worth noting that we strengthen the position of a country having the best business climate in the EAEU space. But we are not satisfied with the results, a lot needs to be improved for doing business, which we have promised by the new action plan of the government”, the minister stated.

Armenia’s economic freedom score is 71.9.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan