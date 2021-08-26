Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan - Armenian Ombudsman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have blocked the road leading from Goris to Vorotan in Armenia’s Syunik province, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

“This is an inter-state road that ensures the normal movement of the Armenian civilian population and is directly connected with people’s normal life.

These criminal acts of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen violate people’s right to free movement and have completely distorted their normal life. Their presence on that roads itself is a violation of people’s right to life and other international guaranteed vital rights”, Arman Tatoyan said.

The Azerbaijani military blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road around 23:00, August 25.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan