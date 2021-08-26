243 Armenian troops missing-in-action, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. 3702 Armenian troops were killed in last year’s Artsakh war, and another 243 servicemembers are currently classified as missing in action, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He said that the war also claimed the lives of 75 civilians.

“I am releasing the numbers which are confirmed by death certificates,” Pashinyan told lawmakers in parliament.

