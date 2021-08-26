Pashinyan comments on Azeri roadblock at Kapan-Goris interstate highway

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the Azerbaijani military have blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road under a false reason alleging that an incident took place overnight where Armenian troops stabbed Azeri border guards.

“We are officially announcing that this information is false,” Pashinyan said in parliament. “If the Azerbaijani side has substantiations corroborating that something like that happened, we urge them to convey that information so we can investigate it and understand what happened,” he continued.

He noted that the part where the Azeri military blocked the road is the section of the Kapan-Goris road which, by Soviet-era maps, was outside Soviet-Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan