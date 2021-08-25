Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August

Parliament continues debating government’s action plan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament continues debating the government’s action plan today.

During yesterday’s session Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the action plan to the lawmakers and then answered to their questions.

