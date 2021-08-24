Putin announces Russia will not get involved in Afghanistan conflict

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. We attentively follow the situation in Afghanistan, but we will not get involved in an ‘’all against all’’ conflict, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Putin said during the summit of ‘’United Russia’’ Party.

‘’You know what kind of difficult and concerning situation has been created in Afghanistan. We attentively follow the situation and actively cooperate with our CSTO allies. Of course, we are not planning to intervene in the domestic affairs of Afghanistan, let alone involve our forces in ‘’all against all’’ conflict. This is what’s going on in that country for several decades in my opinion’’, Putin said.