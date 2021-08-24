Pashinyan Administration ready to listen to any criticism related to Army reforms

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The strategy and roadmap of the Army reforms process are not finally formulated yet, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament, in response to the question whether the program reforms in the Armed Forces would not weaken Armenia’s military potential and as a result of what process this reform plan has been developed.

“We are forming some political goals which must turn into a document as a result and that must be approved at the Security Council. I do not see any obstacle that will make you or any other our opposition colleague express positions on this matter. I don’t rule out that for instance today or tomorrow you may say something which will become a very convincing fact for us. We do not consider the Armed Forces, the security agenda as our ownership, we have never said that we understand it the best and do not listen to other opinions”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that the government’s visions are based on certain analysis and some expert recommendations.

“We do not consider the Army reforms our exclusive agenda and will carefully listen to all criticisms, no matter in what tone they would be expressed”, the PM stated, adding that several plans are in circulation, and actions are carried out over them.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan