Armenian minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss cooperation opportunities in high-tech field

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Technological Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong and his delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

Highlighting China’s great role and experience in development of world economy and high technologies, the minister stated that the development of bilateral cooperation is very important for Armenia.

He noted that the ministry is providing support to the private sector to develop in the high-tech industry.

“Our country is in such situation when there is a need to change the logic of the development of the economy. We must turn from an importing country to an exporting country, also in terms of advanced technologies”, he said.

The Chinese Ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming office and stated that the development of cooperation of the Armenian high-tech ministry with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies is very prospective.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan