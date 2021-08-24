PM Pashinyan praises French President Emmanuel Macron’s “exclusive role” for developing ties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underscored the exclusive role of French President Emmanuel Macron in the development of the Armenian-French relations.

“We are now working in the direction of strengthening economic ties,” Pashinyan said in parliament during the debates of his administration’s 5-year action plan.

“At the same time, President Macron – as leader of a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country, is making the most serious efforts for the establishment of stability in our region, and we are closely cooperating with him in this matter.”

