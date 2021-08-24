Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Parliament begins debating government’s action plan - LIVE

Parliament begins debating government’s action plan - LIVE

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.

The lawmakers will debate the government’s 2021-2026 action plan during today’s session.

The Cabinet approved the action plan on August 18.

The action plan consists of 6 sections – security and foreign policy, economy, infrastructure development, human capital development, law and justice, and institutional development.

 Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]