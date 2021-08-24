Parliament begins debating government’s action plan - LIVE
09:57, 24 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.
The lawmakers will debate the government’s 2021-2026 action plan during today’s session.
The Cabinet approved the action plan on August 18.
The action plan consists of 6 sections – security and foreign policy, economy, infrastructure development, human capital development, law and justice, and institutional development.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
