Parliament begins debating government’s action plan - LIVE

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.

The lawmakers will debate the government’s 2021-2026 action plan during today’s session.

The Cabinet approved the action plan on August 18.

The action plan consists of 6 sections – security and foreign policy, economy, infrastructure development, human capital development, law and justice, and institutional development.

