Armenia displays real eagerness for developing CSTO, says Secretary General

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is displaying activeness and true eagerness in strengthening and developing the CSTO, the military bloc’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at a press conference when asked about Armenia’s upcoming presidency in the CSTO and the organization’s priorities for the next years.

“Now work is being done in the Republic of Armenia for developing their priorities during the presidency at the CSTO. That’s why it’s too early to speak about the priorities for the next years. I’d like to mention that Armenia has adopted a very active position in our organization and has always displayed real eagerness in the strengthening and development of our organization. I am sure that these priorities in the next year will allow to make certain steps in the direction of increasing the CSTO effectiveness,” Zas said.

Armenia will assume the CSTO presidency on September 16.

