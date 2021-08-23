Judge orders re-arrest of MP Armen Charchyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Judge Rubik Mkhitaryan of the Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the prosecution’s motion and ordered the re-arrest of MP Armen Charchyan after he was granted bail by a lower court.

Charchyan is a prominent doctor who headed the Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan when he was indicted on charges of coercing voters, namely his staff, ahead of the parliamentary elections.

He denies wrongdoing.

A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction freed Charchyan from pre-trial detention on a 15,000,000 dram bail on July 21, but the move was challenged by the prosecution.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan