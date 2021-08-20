Grandmaster Elina Danielian becomes Champion of Europe – unprecedented success for Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Armenian women's chess team, grandmaster Elina Danielian has become the winner of European Women Chess Championship 2021.

ARMENPRESS reports in the final round Danielian won the representative of Estonia Mai Narva.

The Chess Federation of Armenia informs that this is an unprecedented success in the history of the newly-independent Armenia in both men's and women's teams.

Danielian also won a ticket to the Women's World Cup.