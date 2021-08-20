Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

PM Pashinyan's working visit to Kyrgyzstan completed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, where he participated in the session of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council, has ended.

ARMENPRESS reports, the Prime Minister has already arrived in Yerevan.

Members of the Security Council met PM Pashinyan at Zvartnots International Airport.








