Putin informs Macron about implementation process of trilateral agreements on Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, during which, among other issues, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed, ARMENPRESS reports, the press service of the Kremlin informed.

At the request of Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin informed about the implementation process of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 trilateral statements on Nagorno Karabakh.

It was noted that the situation in the region is generally stable, measures are taken to unblock economic and transport communications and meet the humanitarian needs of the people in the South Caucasus.

The mutual readiness for further joint work on various aspects of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, first of all within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, was emphasized.