Supplying Armenia with arms is Russia’s sovereign right – Zakharova responds to Aliyev

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Supplying Armenia with arms is the sovereign right of Russia, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing, responding to the announcement of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

‘’We often hear and read about that, but I would like to attract your attention to the fact that we have established respective relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this particular case, the Russian side takes into consideration the necessity of power balance in the region’’, Zakharova said.

Maria Zakharova added that Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to eliminate the existing dividing lines in the humanitarian field as soon as possible, to exchange prisoners of war with the "all for all" principle, and maps of minefields.

In an interview with CNN Turk, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev made another outrageous statement, accusing Russia of supplying arms to Armenia, its strategic ally.