Implementation of Armenia's digital agenda strategy discussed at Government

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. A sitting of the Digitization Council of Armenia chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place today, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Suren Krmoyan, Head of the Digitization Expert Group, presented the work done during the 2 years of the Council's activities: nearly 25 program and strategic documents were discussed. Continuous work is being done in the directions of digital identification, authentication of official documents, e-licenses, introduction of individual and public notifications, introduction of unified e-justice systems, and a number of other issues on the digital agenda. The business processes of 101 services have been reviewed and improved, and the system of providing feedback to the citizens has been piloted in a number of state bodies. According to S. Krmoyan, due to Covid-19, the level of use of electronic services has significantly increased.

An exchange of views was held on the topic, the upcoming activities were discussed. Issues related to the implementation of a unified policy for the provision of public services, the simplification of business processes, the interoperability of electronic systems and platforms, the tangibility of the level of digitalization, and the importance of public awareness were touched upon.

Highlighting the work done, the Prime Minister also stressed the need to analyze the dynamics of the implementation of the digital agenda, assess the intermediate results, and based on that, to outline further steps for the development of the sector. ''We need to evaluate with clear indicators where we have reached in the process of implementation of the digitalization agenda and what level of digitalization we have achieved and in which direction we should continue'', PM Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister instructed the officials in charge to submit a statistical analysis, which will allow assessing the effectiveness of existing digital services.