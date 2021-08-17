Armenian parliament to hold closed discussion on border situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party’s parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan agreed with the head of parliamentary faction of ‘’Armenia’’ bloc Seyran Ohanyan to hold a parliamentary discussion on the border situation, ARMENPRESS reports Konjoryan announced at the National Assembly.

‘’I had a conversation with Mr. Ohanyan, and we agreed that it’s more convenient to organize the discussion on August 18. We are working in that direction’’, Konjoryan said, adding that details about the discussion will be provided tomorrow morning.

Earlier, ‘’Armenia’’ bloc had suggested that the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border should be discussed at the National Assembly.