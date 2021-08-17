Parliament starts debates on approving more water use from Lake Sevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is in session to debate a government-backed bill seeking to allow authorities to use more water from Lake Sevan, specifically by increasing the maximum annual allowed volume to 245 million cubic meters.

The current law allows to use up to 170 million cubic meters from the lake which is an important source for irrigation water.

Government officials earlier cited high temperatures and the drought as the cause of water shortages stored in reservoirs, and proposed to amend the law by increasing the volume by 75 million cubic meters.

