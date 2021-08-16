Intensive border fighting in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia – Armenia suffers 1 casualty, Azerbaijan 3

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces once again undertook provocative actions on August 16 at about 18:10, firing at the Armenian positions from different caliber weapons in Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, as a result of the intensive shooting an Armenian serviceman, Arman Hakobyan, 2002, was killed.

''The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses solidarity with the family members, relatives and co-servicemen of the fallen soldier'', reads the statement of the Defense Ministry.

As a result of the retaliation actions of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani side has suffered at least 3 casualties. Another Azerbaiajni servicemen is injured.