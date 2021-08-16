Armenia checks presence of its nationals in Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of foreign affairs doesn’t have any information on the presence of Armenian nationals in Afghanistan, foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement as many European countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff amid the Taliban takeover.

He said that the foreign ministry “undertook works through various channels in this direction”, checked whether or not there are any Armenians in Afghanistan, but as of this moment it appears that there are no Armenian citizens there.

“It is noteworthy that we haven’t been contacted by Armenian nationals either. We continue checking,” Hunanyan said.

Armenians requiring assistance over the matter are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at +37455620111 (also on Whatsapp and Viber), or [email protected]

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan