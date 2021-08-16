Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. An on-duty Armenian serviceman was shot dead by Azerbaijani sniper fire in the morning of August 16, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Senior Corporal Vahan Tatosyan, born 1975, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, was shot and killed in the Yeraskh section by the Azeri sniper around 09:50 from the Nakhijevan direction.

“The adversary suffered casualties as a result of countermeasures of the Armenian side,” the defense ministry said.

Earlier during the night the Azeri troops attempted to advance their positions near Lake Sev in the Syunik Province but were repelled by countermeasures of the Armenian military.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan