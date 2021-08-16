Armenian military counters renewed Azeri attack near Lake Sev

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops attempted to advance their positions near Lake Sev in the Syunik Province but were repelled by countermeasures of the Armenian military. At least one Azeri serviceman was killed in the firefight.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said the Azeri attack took place at nighttime August 16.

“The Armenian troops took countermeasures and as a result the [Azerbaijani forces] were repelled to their original positions. The [Azerbaijani forces] suffered at least one KIA during the firefight. There are no casualties on the Armenian side,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan