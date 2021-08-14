Azerbaijanis remove sculptures from the park of Shushi Museum of Fine Arts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Following the occupation of Shushi by the Azerbaijani armed forces, sculptures in the park of Shushi Museum of Fine Arts have been removed, ARMENPRESS reports, Caucasus Heritage Watch informed.

The organizations published satellite images of April 10 and June 5, where it can be seen that in the second image the 21 sculptures have been removed.

‘’CHW is concerned about the condition of these artworks, which are the property of that museum. CHW asks Azerbaijani authorities to disclose the location of the confiscated sculptures and plans for public access’’, reads the Facebook page of the organization.