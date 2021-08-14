430 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. 430 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 234,227, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7077 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 13.

214 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 222,397..

The death toll has reached 4685 (7 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 6013.