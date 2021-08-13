Armenian Defense Minister visits Yerablur, meets with relatives of fallen soldiers

YERERVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon on August 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the Defense Minister met with the family members and relatives of the servicemen killed during the 44-day war and discussed with them a number of issues related to the construction of the tombs.

Arshak Karapetyan noted that everything will be done for carrying out the works at a proper level, taking into account the wishes of the parents and relatives.