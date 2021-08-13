Armenia on stand-by to provide immediate assistance to Greece whenever necessary – MFA spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan commented whether Armenia is planning to provide aid to Greece in overcoming the situation amid the wildfires.

ARMENPRESS: The recent wildfires in Greece have caused extensive damages. Does the Armenian government plan to provide help to Greece?

Vahan Hunanyan: We are deeply concerned over the situation caused by the wildfires in friendly Greece and we express solidarity with the brotherly Greek people in these difficult times.

We have contacted our Greek partners and offered help. Greece expressed gratitude to Armenia for the offered help and willingness, and at the same time informed that given the fact that the wildfire situation declined from the crisis phase to a comparably mild one, there is no need for additional help for now.

We will certainly continue to closely follow the situation and in case of necessity we will immediately offer a helping hand to the brotherly Greek people.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan