Armenian parliament elects Chairman of 12 Standing Committees

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia elected the Chairman of the 12 Standing Committees, ARMEN PRESS reports Chairman of the Counting Commission Narek Babaan presented the results of the elections.

Heriknaz Tigranyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected Chairman of the Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs.

Narek Zeynalyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Health.

Eduard Aghajanyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

Sisak Gabrielyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports.

Arman Yeghoyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on European Integration.

Taguhi Tovmasyan (Armenia faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection of Public Affairs.

Andranik Kocharyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security.

Vladimir Vardanyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

Armen Gevorgyan (Armenia faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.

Vahe Ghalumyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment.

Vahe Hakobyan (Armenia faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Gevorg Papoyan ("Civil Contract" faction) was elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.