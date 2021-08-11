Upgraded "Osa-AK" systems tested at Marshal Baghramyan military firing range
YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The upgraded OSA-AK systems were tested at the Marshal Baghramyan military training ground.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the operability and combat capability of the modernized units and assemblies of the complexes were checked. All aerial targets were followed and shot down.
