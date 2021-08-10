Families of captive troops know they have opportunity for meetings with PM, spox on sit-in

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan commented on the demonstration in Yerevan by the families of troops who are held prisoner in Azerbaijan.

ARMENPRESS: Family members of soldiers from Shirak who were taken captive in Khtsaberd have declared a sit-in outside the government headquarters and are demanding a meeting with the prime minister. Does the prime minister intend to receive them?

Mane Gevorgyan: In the last 9 months, the prime minister met with the families of the soldiers taken captive in Khtsaberd nine times, including twice in the Shirak province. The latest such meeting took place on July 23. The prime minister had dozens of meetings with families of captives in the last 9 months. Moreover, some of the meetings had no time limit.

During all those meetings, the prime minister presented the entire existing information to the families of the captured troops and said that he is always ready to share information with them, including through meetings.

The family members of the captives know that they have the opportunity for having periodical meetings with the prime minister and a concrete mechanism exists for this. In such conditions, the conduct of demanding a meeting with the prime minister through a sit-in is perplexing, as understandable the state of the families of our captive troops is. It is noteworthy that the families of troops captured in Khtsaberd have also had meetings with the NSS director and the Governor of Shirak.

In the last 9 months, 24 soldiers captured in Khtsaberd were repatriated. 104 captured persons were repatriated to Armenia since November 9. The government of the Republic of Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s conduct of sentencing Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees to imprisonment on fabricated charges, and continues to make efforts in the direction of repatriating our captive countrymen.

Translating by Stepan Kocharyan