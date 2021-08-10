Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 August

Armenian minister of defense visits Moscow at invitation of Russian counterpart

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu.

Karapetyan and Shoigu will hold a meeting in Moscow, the defense ministry said in a statement. Several other meetings are also planned.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








