Armenian minister of defense visits Moscow at invitation of Russian counterpart
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu.
Karapetyan and Shoigu will hold a meeting in Moscow, the defense ministry said in a statement. Several other meetings are also planned.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
