Joaquin Caparros meets with the students of the Football Academy of Armenia
20:59, 9 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. On the initiative of the Technical Directorate of the Football Federation of Armenia, the head coach of the Armenian National Football team Joaquin Caparros met with the Football Academy students, born in 2009.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the Federation, the students of the Football Academy asked questions to the Spanish specialist and received interesting answers.
More details in the video.
