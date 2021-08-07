Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

Tokyo 2020: Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov to be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at closing ceremony

Tokyo 2020: Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov to be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at closing ceremony

TOKYO, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Boxer Hovhannes Backov will be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 32nd summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bachkov, who won bronze at the lightweight division, was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony too.

The closing ceremony will begin on August 8 at 15:00 local time. Japan’s mayor will ceremonially hand over the Olympic flag to the mayor of Paris, where the next summer Olympic Games will take place.

Team Armenia is bringing home 4 medals – two silver and two bronze.

Greco-Roman wrestler, 2016 Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and weightlifter Simon Martirosyan won silver medals, while gymnast Artur Davtyan and boxer Hovhannes Bachkov won bronze.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]