Azeri troops open fire at Armenian military positions in Syunik

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian military positions deployed near Lake Sev in the province of Syunik once again came under Azerbaijani fire from 11:40 to 12:00 on August 7. The Azeri forces used various caliber firearms during the provocation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

“The enemy fire was suppressed with counteractions of the Armenian military.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan