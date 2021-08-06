Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Aram Khachaturian statue unveiled in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The statue of Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian was unveiled at the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. Mayor Yuri Shalabaev attended the opening ceremony, which took place near the Aram Khachaturian Arts School, the Nizhny Novgorod City Hall said.

The sculptor of the statue is Mikayel Soghoyan, Honored Painter of Armenia and member of the UNESCO international federation of painters.

