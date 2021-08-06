Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian positions in Yeraskh near the border with Azerbaijan came under Azerbaijani gunfire around 12:10, August 6. The Azerbaijani military used various caliber firearms in the attack. As a result, the grass area in the neutral zone caught fire, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

“The Armenian side is carrying out actions of countering and suppressing the enemy fire. There are no casualties from the Armenian side,” the defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan