Russian border guards deployed in Voskepar community of Tavush Province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Regarding the media reports about the presence of Russian servicemen in Tavush region, particularly in Voskepar community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that Russian border guards have been deployed in the mentioned area, and the construction works are carried out for ensuring the rear facilities of the border guards.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, this process is carried out in the sidelines of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.