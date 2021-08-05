Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

President appoints new commander of 3rd Army Corps

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed an order appointing Alexander Tsakanyan as Commander of the 3rd Army Corps, the presidency said in a news release.

