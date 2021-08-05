President appoints new commander of 3rd Army Corps
YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed an order appointing Alexander Tsakanyan as Commander of the 3rd Army Corps, the presidency said in a news release.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
