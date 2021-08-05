Merkel voices Germany’s active support to efforts for peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his re-appointment.

“You are assuming your mandate in a time of big challenges and uncertainty,” Merkel said in a message to Pashinyan. “The COVID-19 pandemic requires all of us to take unprecedented action. Germany is ready to accompany the Republic of Armenia, as a reliable partner, on its path of reforms. The federal government will continue to equally actively support the efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the German Chancellor said, wishing good luck to the Armenian Premier.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan