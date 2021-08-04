Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Acting FM names new spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister Armen Grigoryan has appointed Vahan Hunanyan to be the new spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hunanyan most recently served as advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.








