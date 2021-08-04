Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Deputy Director of NSS Lt. General Stepan Melkonyan to be relieved from duty

Deputy Director of NSS Lt. General Stepan Melkonyan to be relieved from duty

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Director of the National Security Service Lt. General Stepan Melkonyan will be relieved from office effective August 14.

President Armen Sarkissian signed the order on Melkonyan’s dismissal, the presidency reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]